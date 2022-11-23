▲Unhappy to be scolded as a wimp! Big S sent tens of millions of mattresses back to S Hotel in a special car for low-key confirmation.China Times data map



The most discussed mattress in the past two days is the top-grade mattress that Big S and ex-husband Wang Xiaofei asked for nearly 10 million yuan, because Wang Xiaofei angrily blasted Big and Small S’s family the day before yesterday, and secretly said to Junye, “It’s fine if someone else lives, you Is it okay to change a mattress for a wimp?” The mattress unexpectedly became a topic of national concern. The extraordinarily expensive mattress was transported by a truck to the entrance of the S Hotel parking lot at around 5 o’clock last night, and should be returned to Wang Xiaofei. Regarding this, the business director of S Hotel said in a low-key manner: “The mattress has been sent back to the hotel.” Regarding the bed What does the future hold for MAT? The director replied: “We really don’t know about the boss’s housework.”

The reporter called S Hotel at noon to inquire about the price of the mattress and how to dispose of this high-end mattress in the future? The business director of the hotel surnamed Li said: “You should ask the S family for the price, and the boss for the subsequent use of the mattress. We don’t know about the boss’s housework.” He would not disclose more details.

As for the charm of this mattress that Wang Xiaofei never forgets?Wang Xiaofei’s mother, Zhang Lan, broke the news in the live broadcast the day before yesterday, “This mattress is the world‘s top brand, and the asking price is 2 million yuan.。”It is not stated in RMB or Taiwan dollars.It is reported that this top brand mattress is from Sweden170Hasten(Hastens)the brand has“Mattress World Rolls Royce”Title, as early as1952The year is the designated bed for the Swedish royal family, the price of a basic mattress65million (NT dollars, the same below), the top million mattress styles ask for at least500million, while the bed purchased by Wang Xiaofei is a relatively high standardVividthe current asking price of the same mattress932Ten thousand. Not only Wang Xiaofei likes to use it, Shu Qi, Wang Weizhong, and Quanta Chairman Lin Baili are all lovers of this brand of mattresses.

Source: China Times News Network