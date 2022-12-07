original title:

UNHCR: About 80,000 people fled Somalia to Kenya refugee camps in two years

On December 6, local time, UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov said that in the past two years, due to the continued worrisome security situation in Somalia and the worst drought in decades, nearly 80,000 people died from Somalia fled to the Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya. In the past two months, about 24,000 people have come to the refugee camp.

Due to the limited space in the refugee camps, many people have been forced to live in temporary shelters in the suburbs, where clean water and sanitation facilities are severely inadequate. In addition, the UN refugee agency said that the cholera epidemic is another threat facing refugees.

The Dadaab refugee camp is located in the border area between eastern Kenya and Somalia. It is one of the largest refugee camps in the world. The main source of refugees is Somalia. The refugee camp was originally designed to accommodate 90,000 people, but the current number of refugees has seriously exceeded the capacity.

(Headquarters reporter Zhao Qian Ma Peimin)