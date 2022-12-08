Listen to the audio version of the article

«Ukraine urgently needs electric generators. Winter is a very powerful weapon in this war, the continuous attacks on energy and water infrastructures put at risk the very survival of people in Ukraine, especially the most vulnerable people: we estimate that 20,000 electric generators will be needed to face the cold and the Our appeal goes to the Italian companies that produce them, to help us find these indispensable generators for the emergency of these months”.

Giovanna Li Perni, head of Unhcr Italy for fundraising from companies, explains the seriousness of the situation with numbers: «Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine – she says – a third of the residents have been forced to leave their homes. Over 7.8 million people have fled abroad across Europe, while another 6.5 million are still internally displaced».

Because of the continuous bombings and the increasingly intense cold, the situation is becoming more difficult every day: «At least ten million people live without electricity, therefore without heating and without water, especially in the southern regions of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia. Families with children and elderly people in serious difficulty who make do as they can in damaged houses or in reception centers such as gyms, schools, stadiums”.

The UNHCR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, is therefore creating heating point, heating points: in schools, public buildings, in centers that already welcome displaced people, electric generators will be used to heat but also to allow people to cook something hot or recharge their cell phones. «We desperately need these generators: they are not found on the local market – adds Li Perni – nor in neighboring countries, which is why we turn to Italian producers: 10-30 kW generators are enough to help the population and prevent them from dying literally due to the cold as unfortunately has already happened in other wars. Transport in Ukraine is not a problem, the problem is the war and the frost with temperatures that will remain below zero at least until April».

There are three lines of intervention prepared by Unhcr in Ukraine. The first concerns support with equipment and basic necessities, such as beds and blankets, to centers for displaced persons. Then there is direct economic assistance to families in difficulty, with the disbursement of money through post offices. Materials are also supplied – such as timber, windows, glass – to repair houses, schools and hospitals. “The emergency, however, is winter, to deal with it – Li Perni reiterates – you need electric generators”.