Home World UNHCR: Destructive floods affect millions in Africa – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

UNHCR: Destructive floods affect millions in Africa – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

original title:

UNHCR: Destructive floods affect millions in Africa

More than 3.4 million displaced people are in dire need of assistance following recent devastating floods in Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and Cameroon, the UN refugee agency warned on October 28, local time.

In Nigeria, the worst floods in a decade have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced more than 1.3 million.

In Chad, where 1 million people were affected, the government declared a state of emergency. Torrential rains burst the banks of the Chari and Logon rivers in southern Chad, flooding farmland and killing livestock, forcing more than 90,000 people to flee their homes to seek refuge in the capital, N’Djamena.

In Cameroon, more than 63,000 people were affected in the regions of Kousseri, Zena, Macari, Brangua and Logombini.

Above-average rains and floods have killed hundreds, displaced thousands and destroyed more than a million hectares of farmland in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, the worst drought in 40 years has threatened famine in the Horn of Africa, with historic flooding in South Sudan and Sudan for the fourth year in a row. In 2022, extreme weather across Africa has killed hundreds and forced millions to flee their homes. (Headquarters reporter Ma Peimin)

See also  Progress of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: Some civilians from Azov Steel Plant are evacuated, Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies the "triple crisis" in Africa_Russia: 80 civilians were rescued from Azov Steel Plant_Russia: 80 civilians were evacuated from Azov Steel Plant_Russia Ministry of Defense

You may also like

Media: The impact of the long-term sequelae of...

Germany escapes recession by surprise, president calls on...

Pope encourages priests and religious in Madagascar to...

Musk just took over Twitter, EU officials warn:...

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today...

Synod document on continents: voices of the weak...

Yang Wei: Who is harder when Biden and...

U.S. media pays attention to “long-term new crown”...

The Beijing truncheon strikes in Italy: what is...

Latest news on Zhejiang epidemic: 1 new confirmed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy