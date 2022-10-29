original title:

UNHCR: Destructive floods affect millions in Africa

More than 3.4 million displaced people are in dire need of assistance following recent devastating floods in Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and Cameroon, the UN refugee agency warned on October 28, local time.

In Nigeria, the worst floods in a decade have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced more than 1.3 million.

In Chad, where 1 million people were affected, the government declared a state of emergency. Torrential rains burst the banks of the Chari and Logon rivers in southern Chad, flooding farmland and killing livestock, forcing more than 90,000 people to flee their homes to seek refuge in the capital, N’Djamena.

In Cameroon, more than 63,000 people were affected in the regions of Kousseri, Zena, Macari, Brangua and Logombini.

Above-average rains and floods have killed hundreds, displaced thousands and destroyed more than a million hectares of farmland in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, the worst drought in 40 years has threatened famine in the Horn of Africa, with historic flooding in South Sudan and Sudan for the fourth year in a row. In 2022, extreme weather across Africa has killed hundreds and forced millions to flee their homes. (Headquarters reporter Ma Peimin)