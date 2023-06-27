UNHCR: More than 2.4 million refugees will need resettlement by 2024 – Xinhua English.news.cn

According to CCTV News, the UNHCR released a forecast report on the 26th, showing that more than 2.4 million refugees worldwide will need to be resettled in 2024, which is 20% higher than that in 2023.

The report pointed out that from a regional perspective, Asia ranks first in the estimated demand in 2024, with nearly 730,000 refugees needing resettlement, accounting for 30% of global demand. Among them, Syrian refugees are in greatest need. Around the world, an estimated 754,000 Syrian refugees are in need of emergency assistance through resettlement.

In addition, Afghan refugees will have the second highest resettlement needs, followed by refugees from South Sudan, Myanmar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) pointed out that urgent action is needed to meet the challenges of the continuous increase of refugees and displaced persons worldwide.

(Article source: Jiemian News)

Article source: Interface News

UNHCR: More than 2.4 million refugees will need resettlement by 2024

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

