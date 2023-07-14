Unicef: “At least 289 migrant children dead or missing in the Mediterranean since the beginning of 2023”

It is estimated that they are at least 289 i children dead o disappeared this year in shipwrecked occurred on migration route of the Central Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe, about 11 per week. Moreover, according to the data Unicefdal 2018 are approximately 1500 the dead or missing children always along the Mediterranean route in search of security, peace and better life opportunities. A figure that corresponds to a fifth of 8,274 people dead or dispersed along the route according to data from the Missing Migrants Project of theInternational Organization for Migration (Oim). Many of the shipwrecks that occur during the crossing of the central Mediterranean leave no survivors or do not even come sign inthus making it very often impossible to trace the real number of dead children, which in all likelihood is a lot higher.

Catherine Russell, general manager of Unicef, said on the matter that “in an attempt to find safety, reunite with their families and look for a more hopeful future, too many children embark on the Mediterranean coast, then losing their lives or going missing during the journey”. Again according to him, this is “a clear signal that more needs to be done to create safe and legal pathways for children’s access to asylum, while at the same time strengthening actions to save lives at sea. Ultimately, much more needs to be done to address the root causes that lead children to risk their lives in the first place.”

Unicef ​​also estimates that the number total Of children arrived on cost of Italy from North Africa from January 2023 both of 11.600with a media Of 428 a week. A datum that represents the triple of arrivals involving children registered in the course of 2022. Most of them start from Libya and from Tunisiaafter dealing with long crossings by land fromAfrica south-central or from Middle East. Il 71% of children who arrived in Europe in 2023 (3,300) were also registered as unaccompanied or separated from their parents or any legal guardians, a condition which makes them sensitive ed exposed to phenomena of exploitation, abuse e violenceespecially with regard to girls traveling alone.