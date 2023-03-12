The engagement of Antoni Pušić, better known as Rambo Amadeus, with UNICEF has been suspended until further notice, after the famous musician was accused of sexual harassment by the producer of the show “Dnevnica” on the Radio Television of Montenegro, Lejla Kašić.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

“Unicef ​​has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexually inappropriate behavior, as it is contrary to UNICEF’s core values,” that UN agency announced.

The announcement states that UNICEF is aware of the allegations against Pušić.

“His engagement with UNICEF has been suspended until further notice,” the statement added.

Kašić previously stated that she experienced sexual harassment from Rambo Amadeus yesterday during the filming of the episode of the show “Dnevnica”.