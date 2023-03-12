Home World UNICEF suspended cooperation with Rambo Amadeus | Info
World

UNICEF suspended cooperation with Rambo Amadeus | Info

by admin
UNICEF suspended cooperation with Rambo Amadeus | Info

The engagement of Antoni Pušić, better known as Rambo Amadeus, with UNICEF has been suspended until further notice, after the famous musician was accused of sexual harassment by the producer of the show “Dnevnica” on the Radio Television of Montenegro, Lejla Kašić.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

“Unicef ​​has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of sexually inappropriate behavior, as it is contrary to UNICEF’s core values,” that UN agency announced.

The announcement states that UNICEF is aware of the allegations against Pušić.

“His engagement with UNICEF has been suspended until further notice,” the statement added.

Kašić previously stated that she experienced sexual harassment from Rambo Amadeus yesterday during the filming of the episode of the show “Dnevnica”.

See also  Prevent future influenza pandemics! Science's latest research develops mRNA influenza vaccine against all known subtypes -- ScienceDaily

You may also like

The mother of the children killed in the...

Milica Pavlović about Aleksandra Radović and Ana Nikolić...

There was another shipwreck in the Mediterranean

Two young men run over and killed by...

Roma-Sassuolo, Kumbulla’s madness: Berardi kicks, red card and...

Moldova, more protests and arrests: Russian mercenary from...

Juventus Sampdoria Serie A | Sport

They cross the tracks and are run over...

Palermo, “Friends of the Book at the Salinas”...

“The Thin Thread of the Sea”: an artistic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy