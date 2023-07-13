Unions – working world

It would be difficult to speak of philía (friendship, therefore also of “political friendship”) leaving aside the love of knowledge and the “philosopher”: not the wise man, but the lover and friend of knowledge and wisdom. Philosophy, therefore, understood as research, “tension aimed at”, not as an original harmony and knowledge (for which one can also feel some “nostalgia”). And when you tend towards something (or someone) you hardly miss the conflict, Pólemos. Conflict is constitutive of this research, it is an integral part of it.

In politics, on the other hand, conflict, like discord, often seems an end in itself. As if we were arguing for the sake of arguing and splitting up for the sake of it. Not only that: meetings, alliances, “coalitions” generally seem to resemble “marriages of interest”, tactical expedients. Surely the plan of tactics has its importance: how can we deny it? The events and political and cultural upheavals of the last two or three centuries, however, also present fruitful, high and lasting marriages: the one between liberalism and democracy, for a long time in conflict, the one between socialism and liberal democracy, the one between liberalism and socialism, and still others.

Hence the question: today are we really working, on the left, on encounters and partnerships of such stature and such solidity or are we limiting ourselves to some contamination and some vaguely eclectic leap forward?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

