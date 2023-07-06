Home » United Kingdom, car against primary school in Wimbledon: one girl dead and 8 injured
One of the girls who was injured in the accident this morning at Wimbledon when a Land Rover driven by a woman in her 40s crashed into a primary school has died. While eight other people were injured.

Ambulances, firefighters and police rushed to the scene to handle what was described as a “major collision”. According to what was specified by the metropolitan police, the incident is not treated as an episode of terrorism: “An investigation is underway to understand all the circumstances of what happened”.

The school caters for girls aged between 4 and 11 and is located just a mile away from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the famous tennis tournament.

