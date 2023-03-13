A plant that consumes so much energy to have requested the upgrading of the local electricity grid: it is not just any system, but it is that of the heated swimming pool of Rishi Sunak. As reported by the Guardian two years ago the British prime minister bought a property in the area Nord Yorkshire for the sum of one and a half million pounds. Altar he would later invest an as yet unknown sum to modernize his property, building a lectureand Tennis court it’s a indoor swimming pool 12 meters long. A swimming pool whose system consumes so much energy to heat the water that it has required the strengthening of the electricity grid in the whole area.

It’s all happening while citizens across the UK are trying to reduce energy consumption due to the increase in the price of gas, which has skyrocketed – as is well known – with the start of the war in Ukraine. According to the London newspaper, Sunak would have personally paid for the work to upgrade the electricity supply around his property, a fairly common practice among owners of luxury mansions throughout England. But that didn’t help lower the clamor of the storyindeed it helped to underline the greater economic availability of the conservative leader – a banker, married to the daughter of one of India’s richest entrepreneurs – compared to the average citizen, in a period of hardship and tensions due to rising prices.

However, the problem does not only concern the economic sphere but also sensitivity ecologicalafter that own Altar earlier in his term he had reinstated the ban on fracking (hydraulic fracturing, a fossil fuel extraction technique that puts local ecosystems and public health at risk), thus supporting the cause of many environmentalists. Not to mention that the news comes at a time when the Public swimming pools in England close or reduce opening hours in order to contain the increase in energy costs. According to a recent report by the House of Commons, in fact, as many as 350 public swimming pools have had to implement measures of this type from the beginning of 2022 to today, including one very close to Sunak’s property.

It should be added that North Yorkshire is only one of the prime minister’s three private homes: in fact, he also owns one in central London and one in California where he lived and worked in the past. To which must be added the two residences envisaged by the assignment: the residence in Downing Street, above his office, where he spends most of his time with his family, and the country residence intended for the head of government, in Checkers, near the capital, where he spends the weekend. Altar with his wife and children, however, he always manages to find the time to visit the “offending” mansion in Yorkshire which also includes a small lake and a vast land: he usually reaches it by helicopter, rigorously paid at his own expense.