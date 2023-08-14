Home » United Kingdom, criticism of Tony Blair’s institute: “He took money from the Saudis even after the Khashoggi murder”
World

United Kingdom, criticism of Tony Blair’s institute: “He took money from the Saudis even after the Khashoggi murder”

by admin
United Kingdom, criticism of Tony Blair’s institute: “He took money from the Saudis even after the Khashoggi murder”

LONDON – Why Sir Tony Blair continued to advise the crown prince and de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salmaneven after the murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi? And why does his think tank Institute for Global Change still continue to be paid by Riyadh? Are questions that launched the Sunday Timesto which the former prime minister and last Labor leader in Downing Street responded.

See also  The death toll in the collapse of an apartment in the United States rises to 9, 150 people are still missing | Morning Post

You may also like

Abdulmalik Aldžaber signed for Željezničar | Sport

Megan Markle in a coat with a tattoo...

Ministry of National Defense Calls on Japan to...

First training session in Torretta for Palermo, Mirri...

They do not communicate names of customers, reported...

Advertising messages in Japan, a journey between creativity...

Kalya: “Rock Prison”

Udinese market – Samardzic is the day of...

Ex Udinese – Arslan, good first / Brace...

Siner, like Djokovic, chose tennis instead of skiing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy