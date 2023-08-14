United Kingdom, criticism of Tony Blair’s institute: “He took money from the Saudis even after the Khashoggi murder”

0
LONDON – Why Sir Tony Blair continued to advise the crown prince and de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salmaneven after the murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi? And why does his think tank Institute for Global Change still continue to be paid by Riyadh? Are questions that launched the Sunday Timesto which the former prime minister and last Labor leader in Downing Street responded.
