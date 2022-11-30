OXFORD – “Was a threesome to make united Europe work: the complicated relationship between Germany and France, with the United Kingdom as a third wheel. After Brexit, it could be Italy that replaces the British in this European triangle, in the role of a less uncomfortable partner. But it will be possible with the government of Giorgia Meloni?”

It is the witty metaphor with which, the professor Timothy Garton Ashprofessor of international relations at St. Anthony’s College, opened a debate entitled “Italy and the future of the European Union” in Oxford yesterday evening: two Italian speakers, the ex-prime minister and ex- president of the Constitutional Court Julian Amatovia video link from Rome, e Maurice MolinariDirector of Republicfor the occasion returned in person to the prestigious English university which he attended for some time as a young man.

Among the large audience of students, doctoral students and geopolitical experts who attended the event, chaired by the constitutional lawyer Anna Chimenti“visiting professor” at St. Anthony’s, was also present Inigo Lambertinithe new Italian ambassador in London.

Amato began by stating that in the last two years the European Union seemed to have had its “Hamiltonian moment”, an allusion to the founding of the United States of America, when it gave a unified and convincing response to the crisis caused by the pandemic: both beginning, by producing a common vaccination program, and finally, by offering economic aid to the member countries most affected by Covid.

“However, today the atmosphere is completely different”, observed the ex-premier: the war in Ukraine and its consequences have created “new differences”, with states more determined to assist Kiev militarily and to continue the sanctions against Russia, others closer to Moscow in the name of political and energy reasons.

In theory, “there are solutions to these differences”, argues Amato, but they are extremely complex, due to the contradictions between those who want to continue expanding the Union and those who don’t, between those who only want a confederation with few ties and those who believe in an greater integration, starting with a centralized fiscal policy. “It is therefore necessary to use multiple options to respond to the contradictions”, concludes the ex-President of the Council, i.e. to bring together the needs of the Eurozone, of a defense pact, of a Community policy on immigration, through a circle of states with different levels of integration.

And in this context, Amato recalls, Ukraine would not need to join NATO to feel defended, it will suffice to join the EU, within which a collective defense pact already exists. Italy’s role in a similar scenario, warns Amato, “depends on the majorities that support the government and on the personality of its leader. I know the personality of the previous leader well, I’m still curious about that of the current leader”.

Molinari’s analysis started from a question: is Russia a big problem for the Italian government coalition? His answer is a no-nonsense yes, “because Giorgia Meloni is in favor of continuing to arm Ukraine and hit Russia with sanctions, while Salvini e Berlusconi I’m not”, although this is not the position of many voters of their two parties, Lega and Forza Italia.

For this reason “Italy has become the battlefield of the hybrid war that Russia is fighting against the West, a war in which it uses new, very sophisticated tools”. Moscow’s goal is not to push our country to leave the EU or NATO, but to “promote instability”, continues the director of Republicfor example by voting against EU directives on Russia, as Hungary and Greece regularly do, “with the difference that Italy is a founding member of united Europe” and its no would weigh much more.

In his speech, Molinari highlighted a key passage in the challenge between Moscow and the West: the attempt by French president Macron and our premier Draghi to change Europe’s energy source, so far coming from the north-east, i.e. from Russia, making it come rather from the south, from North Africa and the Mediterranean, with Italy in the position of geographical hub, freeing the EU from Putin’s blackmail on gas and oil. “An attempt that too Joe Biden approved, and in which I personally had the impression that Draghi was leading and Macron was following, not the other way around”, underlines the director of our newspaper.

But at that point there was the government crisis, caused by the 5 Star Movement, Draghi left the scene and we went to the elections that brought Meloni to power. “If the Draghi-Macron operation had been successful”, concludes Molinari’s reasoning, “it would have been the most severe defeat for Russia’s interests”. With the collapse of the Draghi government, however, Putin was able to avoid it and can now continue to fuel instability in Europe, particularly in the Mediterranean, both militarily, with the presence of his fleet, and through immigration and perhaps, one day, the terrorism: “Gaddafi’s Libya never gave bases to the Soviet Union”, notes Molinari, “while General Haftar gave them to Russia: it will be a coincidence that the boats of migrants leave more and more often from the Libyan coasts where the Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group?”

The director of Republic says one more thing about Giorgia Meloni’s electoral victory. “Why did Meloni win? To the discontent of the middle class, the discouragement of the so-called ‘forgotten people’, the forgotten who had voted in the past for the 5 Stars but have not seen results and have now relied on another party. But the inequalities underlying this discontent are so difficult to resolve that not even Meloni could be able to give a valid answer and so the Italians could vote for an even more radical and populist party next time. Until the problem of inequality is resolved, the opportunity will grow for autocracies such as China and, in the first place, Russia to exploit our instability”. Like Giuliano Amato, Maurizio Molinari also does not despair entirely: in front of to the contradictions and complexity of the problems, he agrees, it is necessary to have “multiple options” to arrive at a solution and face the threat.