United Kingdom, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Dominic Raab has resigned. He was accused of bullying and mistreatment

Dominic Raab, deputy prime minister and British justice minister, resigned following an internal inquiry, which he himself commissioned, into bullying and ill-treatment of some subordinates during his previous government assignments.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab explains that the investigation sets a dangerous precedent but that he will continue to support the government.

“I had commissioned this investigation and pledged to resign if the allegations of bullying were established, whatever they were. I think it is important to respect my word », he writes in the letter.
In his resignation letter, Raab writes that “ministers must be able to provide direct critical feedback on briefings and presentations in order to set the standards and drive the reform that the people expect from us”. At the same time, he said he was “clearly sorry for any involuntary offenses”.

