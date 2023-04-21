United Kingdom, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Raab resigns: he had been accused of bullying his subordinates

He resigned from the government the day after the very delicate internal report he himself commissioned and delivered to the prime minister Rishi Sunak on allegations of aggressive behavior and “bullying” against some of his subordinates, which they themselves had reported. The British Deputy Prime Minister and Attorney General, Dominic Raabresigned with a letter published on Twitter. Internal sources a Downing Street they insist that this was not a request from British prime minister.

The prime minister yesterday received the conclusions of 8 formal complaints according to which Raab he would have behaved the way offensive against personnel during an earlier period, while in office as Minister of State Foreign and secretary for the Brexit. Raab, 49, denies allegations that he belittled and humiliated his staff and said he “always behaved in a professional manner” but had said he would step down if the bullying allegations were confirmed. He therefore felt the “duty” to take a step back, because he was “forced to accept the outcome of the investigation” into the mistreatment of the staff of the ministeri guided. But the now ex-minister underlines that the report drawn up by the lawyer Adam Tolley “he denied all but two of the charges brought against me. I also believe – he added – that the two negative conclusions are wrong and constitute a dangerous precedent for the conduct of a good government”. In his resignation letter, he writes that “ministers must be able to provide a feedback critic directed on briefings and presentations in order to set the standards and drive the reform that the population expects from us”. At the same time, he said he was “clearly sorry for any unintentional offenses”.