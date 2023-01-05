Listen to the audio version of the article

At the opening of all the British media, the embarrassing advances of “Spare”, the highly anticipated autobiography of Prince Harry to be released on January 10, in which the Duke of Sussex – self-exiled in the US for almost three years with his wife Meghan after the traumatic tear from the royal family – accuses his older brother and new heir to the throne William of even physically assaulting him in 2019. The story – leaked to the American edition of the Guardian online, able to get their hands on a copy of the book in advance despite the stringent security measures of the publisher Penguin – is subject to flurry of comments and interpretations in these hours by analysts and royal correspondents. While for the moment the court is silent in the face of insistent journalistic requests for confirmations or denials.

The book is the latest in a series of public revelations and accusations by Harry and Meghan to rock the British royal family. Harry, 38, and the American actress Meghan Markle, got married at Windsor Castle in May 2019. Less than a year later the couple left their royal duties and moved to California, motivating their choice with what they described as racist treatment of Meghan by the media and lack of support from the palace. They’ve since presented their side of the story in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and in a 6-part Netflix documentary released last month, which chronicled the couple’s contentious relationship with British media and estrangement from the royal family. In the series, Harry claimed William yelled at him during a family gathering and Harry also accused palace officials of lying to protect his older brother, now heir to the throne. Meghan has reportedly contemplated suicide. In snippets of interviews taped to promote his book and due to air on Sunday, Harry said the royal house portrayed him and Meghan as “evil” and “shown no willingness to reconcile”. The Palace declined to comment on the allegations. Just as he had kept silent – at least officially – on the occasion of the recent “revelations” of the docu-series ‘Harry and Meghan’, aired on Netflix, or the previews of two TV interviews just granted by Harry himself in anticipation of the launch of ‘Spare ‘.