British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned just 45 days after her appointment. She announced it herself in the early afternoon.

Truss pays for the economic program of drastic tax cuts that sent shockwaves to the markets and split her Conservative Party just six weeks after her appointment.

An election for the new Tory leadership will be completed within the next week. Speaking outside her office at 10 Downing Street, Truss admitted that he could not keep the promises made when she ran for Conservative leader, having lost the confidence of her party.

“I recognize that, given the situation, I cannot keep the term for which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I then spoke to His Majesty the King to let him know that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party, ”she said.

