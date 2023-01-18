LONDON – No gay weddings in church, but yes to blessing for same-sex civil unions. The Church of England has decided on this “historic” compromise in its new pastoral guidelines, which however does not satisfy the English community and homosexual and Lgbtq+ associations, which speak of “crumbs left to same-sex couples”, and of “yet another discrimination against religious authorities who consider us second-class”.
