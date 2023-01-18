Home World United Kingdom, no to gay marriages in church: the compromise of the bishops of the Church of England
World

United Kingdom, no to gay marriages in church: the compromise of the bishops of the Church of England

by admin
United Kingdom, no to gay marriages in church: the compromise of the bishops of the Church of England

LONDON – No gay weddings in church, but yes to blessing for same-sex civil unions. The Church of England has decided on this “historic” compromise in its new pastoral guidelines, which however does not satisfy the English community and homosexual and Lgbtq+ associations, which speak of “crumbs left to same-sex couples”, and of “yet another discrimination against religious authorities who consider us second-class”.

Ma

See also  The impossible resistance of the Isle of Snakes. Ukraine celebrates its 13 hero soldiers crushed by the Russians

You may also like

Arms in Ukraine, it’s time for tanks: the...

The Spring Festival promotes a substantial increase in...

Qatargate, Panzeri’s accountant Monica Rossana Bellini arrested: European...

The tiger catches up to the heel!U.S. hits...

Denys Monastyrsky, who was the Ukrainian Interior Minister...

Hong Kong has only 46,000 inbound passengers after...

The Pentagon sends munitions to Ukraine from depots...

California storm weakens, death toll rises to 20

Iran vs Prince Harry, accused of war crimes:...

Alaskan polar bear kills a woman and a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy