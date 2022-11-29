LONDON – A Nuremberg for the Russians. Olena ZelenskaFirst Lady of Ukraine and wife of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyshe has no doubts: she speaks with lapidary pain in room 14 of the Commissions of the glorious Palace of Westminster, where we meet her together with a group of British MPs, including the simple MP and former prime minister Boris Johnsonher husband Zelensky’s “best friend”.