The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he doesn’t just have the problem of his new ones immigration laws which create quite a few controversies in your country. But the Conservative leader continues to string up a surprising string of gaffes. The last one concerns his dog, or rather the very famous owners who let him go free in a public park. A video published by some media of the United Kingdom showed the premier while staying with family last Saturday at Hyde Parkbefore the trip to the United Stateswhile he gave the green light to his labrador Nova. He was cautioned by an officer of his escort as he stood a few meters away from a sign forbidding dogs to be let loose. Sunak himself then proceeded to put the leash back on the animal. There Met Policethe London Police to which the escort agents, released a statement on the matter after the publication of the video: “An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on a leash.” Reporters then asked a spokesman about Downing Street if the prime minister intends to apologize for what happened but was answered with a “no comment“.

Sunak was fined in January by the Lancashire Police because he wasn’t wearing the security belt aboard his blue car, as emerged from a video posted by his staff on social media. He had also been fined by Scotland Yard when it was Chancellor of the Exchequerfor the Partygate, the scandal of the parties organized in Downing Street in violation of the anti-Covid restrictions. Partygate, as is known, is the basis for the resignation of Sunak’s predecessor, Boris Johnson.