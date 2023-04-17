Home » United Kingdom, Prime Minister Sunak under investigation: possible conflict of interest
World

United Kingdom, Prime Minister Sunak under investigation: possible conflict of interest

by admin
United Kingdom, Prime Minister Sunak under investigation: possible conflict of interest

LONDON – Labor was rising in the polls Sir Keir Starmer started attacking him personally precisely because he fears him at the polls in 2024. Now, however, Rishi Sunak it has a nice texture. The British prime minister is being investigated by an independent Parliamentary Commission in Westminster for a possible “conflict of interest” between his government’s 2023 budget law and one of the shares of his very wealthy Indian heiress wife, Akshata Murthy,

See also  Former President of the European Parliament Hans-Gert Pöttering: "No to the League in the EPP"

You may also like

A European diplomat was attacked in Sudan, where...

Columbia expand Israel ties with center in Tel...

Air France and Airbus acquitted for the Rio-Paris...

The British descend from European rockets: Copernicus costs...

Tunisia: Ghannouchi, leader of the opposition party, arrested

breaking latest news Robyn Hitchcock + Juárez in...

More troops on the borders, NATO’s breakthrough to...

Ražnatović celebration on the occasion of the birth...

Crvena zvezda Split ABA League | Sport

“Immediately the guarantor for the rights of prisoners”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy