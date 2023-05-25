United Kingdom: sharp drop in inflation to 8.7% year on year in April

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the United Kingdom there is a drop in inflation in April 2023, down to “only” 8.7% compared to 10.1% in March. On a monthly basis, the recorded increase was 1.2%. communicates theOffice for National Statistics British, pointing out that the decrease is due to the easing of energy prices and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Price growth eased for the first time since August 2022, albeit at a slower pace than analysts hoped. The expectation is that the Bank of England will move towards new tightening already in the meeting of 22 June, trying to ease the inflationary grip on crucial goods such as food.

Drop below expectations, the pound rises in anticipation of squeezes

Economists interviewed by the Reuters agency had forecast inflation at 8.2%, marking a sharper departure from the peaks of 11.1% reached in October 2022. The pound is climbing slightly against the dollar, reflecting the expectation of further increases in interest rates by the Bank of England, after the 4.5% one already communicated at the beginning of the month. Also on May 24 i traders they see an 83% chance that the London institution will raise its borrowing rate by 25 basis points in June. “With inflation stronger than the Bank expected, it seems almost certain that the Boe will raise interest rates from 4.5% to 4.75% in June and perhaps even more in the following months,” he told the Reuters news agency Paul Dales, chief UK economist at consultancy Capital Economics.

Core inflation at highest since 1992

The least encouraging signal comes from the so-called core inflation, the one calculated net of energy, food, tobacco and services prices: the indicator has even reached its maximum since March 1992, denying analysts’ expectations of an unchanged value. Annual food and beverage price inflation, which peaked in March 2023, also cooled only marginally, falling from 19.2% to 19.1%.

Hunt: Declining good, but food prices too high

Meanwhile, price growth as a whole continues to erode the purchasing power of British workers, penalized by wage growth slower than the inflationary flare. The Bank of England itself fears that the growth in prices could push up the wage demands and pricing policies of the companies themselves, thanks to the workforce shortage aggravated by the Covid pandemic and the aftermath of Brexit.

The British government itself remains cautious with respect to the inflationary drop recorded in April. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt considers it “positive” that the rate has fallen to “single digits”, but notes that “food products are still rising too fast”. The United Kingdom, added Hunt, must stick “with determination to the plan to bring down inflation”.