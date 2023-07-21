Home » United Kingdom, social controversy for the tattooed Reverend of Canterbury: “We need even more commitment against misogyny and prejudice”
United Kingdom, social controversy for the tattooed Reverend of Canterbury: “We need even more commitment against misogyny and prejudice”

LONDON – Can a reverend of glorious Canterbury cathedral be tattooed almost all over her body? At least in the Church of England, one of the most liberal in the world, yes. Nonetheless, Wendy Dalrymple, 47, has been insulted and heavily criticized on social media for her tattoos. So much so that the Dean of Canterbury – the cathedral’s religious leader – had to intervene, stigmatizing online criticism and openly denouncing the “misogyny” of which Dalrymple was a victim.

