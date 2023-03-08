Stop the Boat – We block the boats. The government Altar launches another three-word motto (remember Johnson’s infamous ‘Get Brexit done’) as a new ‘full speed ahead’ to block the landing of migrants stowaways arriving on British shores aboard dinghies or small makeshift boats across the English Channel. Anyone arriving illegally “cannot stay in the UK, they will be placed in detention within 28 days and then promptly repatriated or deported to countries such as Rwanda. Without half measures”, warns the Anglo-Indian interior minister Suella Bravermanwho on Tuesday, dressed in red between the green seats of the House of Commons, presented hers controversial bill anti-illegal migration, which aims to be a draconian crackdown on the practice of smugglers and a leap forward compared to the European partners against the global crisis of landings.

The strategy of the Sunak government – The package of ‘anti-rubber dinghies’ measures under consideration by Parliament in Westminster provides that anyone landing on British coasts illegally will no longer be detained in hotel used to house asylum seekers (currently costing taxpayers £6m a day) but in center detention, without the possibility of objecting or appealing. Except in some cases, such as that of minors or people affected by pathologiesthe illegal immigrants will be expelled as soon as possible from the United Kingdom: repatriated to their country of origin or deported to “safe” countries such as Rwanda with which the Ministry of the Interior has already signed a million dollar agreement. The bill limits the right to do appeal against deportations, to bypass the courts of Strasbourg which to date, appealing to the European Convention of Human Rights, they blocked the flights already scheduled for Kigali on British runways, costing the British government 140 million pounds.

End of the race for those who are expelled: they will never be able to return to the Kingdom or apply for British citizenship in the future. The ‘provision deterrent‘ by Rishi Sunak’s government is officially motivated by the 500% increase in illegal landings in two years, with 45,000 illegal immigrants landed from rubber boats on British coasts in 2022 against 300 in 2018. The machine with which the British government evaluates asylums is slow and expensive (3 billion pounds a year) and the ruling on the requests in two thirds of cases takes place after six months.

“Those who cross the Channel illegally (mostly Albanians, followed by Afghans; Iranians and Iraqis) are not fleeing from persecutions or direct threats to one’s life, but they arrive via safe countries and pay large sums to gang of traffickers to make a dangerous and sometimes tragic journey – Prime Minister Sunak justified himself – So my policies are simple: it is our country that must decide who enters and not the criminal gangs. People need to know that illegal entries into the UK involve detention and swift deportation. Knowing that this is what will happen to them, they will stop coming. And the boats will stop.”

But can it work and above all, is it legal? In introducing the bill, Minister Braverman herself argued that there could be more than 50% possibility that ‘the measures are not compatible with the European convention of human rights, but should be in line with international standards’. Sunak said he would go ahead anyway and defy the law despite Vicky Tennant, the UK representative of theUN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) argues that the bill is in the clear violation of the Refugee Convention since it precludes the possibility of applying for asylum even to immigrants with the most well-founded cases and denies protection to subjects in real danger.

But next to the legal issue there are the practical problems how to find places in which to effectively detain illegal immigrants and countries in which to deport them, given that Rwanda has given availability for hundreds and not for the thousands of illegal immigrants who are landing on the English coast. “We need diplomacy and negotiation with the European Union, not throwing red meat at the conservative rebels by adding pressure on the apparatus that manages asylums – he criticized Stephen Kinnock from the ranks of the Labor opposition – we should be negotiating an agreement of repatriation with the countries of the Calais group (France, Belgium, Germany and Holland) together with the agencies of the European Commission. It is necessary to streamline the procedures for granting asylum to applicants with proven needs and to expel those who do not qualify. We should put on the plate the offer of how many asylum seekers can enter Great Britain and in exchange the EU will have to accept that those who enter illegally will be repatriated”.

The controversial and, according to many, even ‘impractical’ bill should reach the final stages of the parliamentary process in the summer, but it already sounds like Sunak’s electoral slogan: “Brexit done, now we will regain control of our borders”.