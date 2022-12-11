Home World United Kingdom, the BBC will become an online-only network in the next ten years
World

United Kingdom, the BBC will become an online-only network in the next ten years

by admin
United Kingdom, the BBC will become an online-only network in the next ten years

LONDON – The Bbc is preparing to become a completely online network within the next decade: all its information, culture and entertainment programs will be enjoyed by users exclusively through the web. To announce the innovative plan, both from the point of view of technological access and from that of the integration of contents between the various radio, TV and internet platforms, is its general manager Tim Davie.

See also  Michelle Obama, in the new book the confessions of the former first lady: "Trump's arrival is horrible, worse than a political defeat"

You may also like

Iran, the solidarity marathon “Woman life freedom”. From...

Turkey, girl marries at just 6 years old:...

Britain, Japan and Italy jointly develop a new...

Cuba, goodbye: the largest exodus since the Revolution...

Taiwan’s media and social fields are most heavily...

Kosovo: Serbian President Vucic convenes the National Security...

New Jersey proposes new tax law to resolve...

White House official: China is trying to stabilize...

The U.S. Democratic Party ushered in a “spoiler”...

Iran: Former soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy