LONDON – The Bbc is preparing to become a completely online network within the next decade: all its information, culture and entertainment programs will be enjoyed by users exclusively through the web. To announce the innovative plan, both from the point of view of technological access and from that of the integration of contents between the various radio, TV and internet platforms, is its general manager Tim Davie.
See also Michelle Obama, in the new book the confessions of the former first lady: "Trump's arrival is horrible, worse than a political defeat"