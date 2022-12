LONDON – In the tabloids she became famous as “Lady Bra”, or “Lady Bra”, because as a young woman she made her fortune with the “Ultimo” lingerie line even worn by Julia Roberts in “Erin Bronkovic”. Now, Michelle MoneIndeed, Baroness Mone, 51, a Tory businesswoman and member of the House of Lords, is in a political storm. Which could represent yet another scandal of the Conservative party.