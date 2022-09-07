LONDON – Dice Liz Truss that “we will come out of the storm”, and this is somewhat true, at least at 5.10 pm yesterday in Downing Street, when the downpour that delayed his speech subsides. The new British Prime Minister, with her shy accountant husband Hugh O’Leary behind him, he delivers the first sermon in front of the new house, the door of Number 10, dreary as winter at the Thomas Bernhard that awaits us.