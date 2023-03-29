Il Guardian, one of the most important newspapers of the United Kingdomwas founded in Manchester In the 1821. A mold head progressivesynonym of accuracy. But research has revealed that the main founder of the newspaper was involved in the slave trade, and the fund that owns the Guardian today he wants to “make it up”. It all started in 2020, when the Scott Trust, the non-profit organization that owns the British newspaper, among other mastheads, commissions a group of independent researchers to investigate the link between the people who were responsible for the foundation and financing of the newspaper in 1821 and the transatlantic slave trade.

A few days ago the result of the research arrived: the study published by the scholars denounces that the English journalist and trader John Edward Taylorthe main founder of the newspaper, together with nine of its eleven financiers, were united by forti links with mercantile companies that mattered large quantities of raw cottonproduced by people enslaved in the Americas. Examining billing records of the time revealed that Taylor had relationships primarily with cotton plantation owners in the Sea Islandsalong the southeast coast of the United States. Also, the merchant George Philips, among the first to finance the paper, he was also part owner of a sugar plantation in Jamaicaa British colony, in which more than a hundred slaves were exploited: after the abolition of slavery he also asked the British government for compensation for what he considered a “loss of property”, but without success.

After the revelation, it Scott Trust also admitted that in the first years of publication of the Guardian editorial positions have often been expressed in favor of the cotton industry and therefore of the exploitation of slavery. The nonprofit organization is then apologized publiclyannouncing that it will invest more than £10 million (equivalent to more than €11 million) in the next few years compensate the communities which come from populations subjected to exploitation in those areas where the founders of the newspaper imported cotton in the years of its foundation. In addition to directly reimbursing affected communities, the commitment is to increase coverage dedicated to transatlantic slavery and its historical consequences, increasing reporting on Afro-descendant communities in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Caribbean, South America and Africa . In addition, new journalists will be hired in the next few years to devote themselves exclusively to the topic in question. “We apologize that our founder and those who financed him derived their wealth from a crime against humanity”, the words of Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of Guardian News & Media. “As we enter our third century as a news organization, this terrible story must strengthen our resolve to use journalism to speak out against racism, injustice and inequality.”