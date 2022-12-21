Listen to the audio version of the article

Millions of Europeans – and hundreds of thousands of Italians – risk becoming illegal immigrants in Great Britain due to the rules imposed by the Government after Brexit. For this reason, the British High Court has defined the treatment of EU citizens as “illegal”. “A large number of people face total uncertainty,” explains the verdict.

After the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU, London asked those who had lived and worked or studied in the country for over five years to apply for “settled status”, or the right of permanent residence, which after the necessary checks was granted in the large majority of cases.

An illegal system

Those who had arrived in Great Britain for less than five years could only have the “pre-settled status”, which allowed them to stay temporarily but forcing them to apply for permanent residence at the end of the five years of residence.

Those of the over 2.7 million people with “pre-settled status”, for whatever reason, who fail to submit the necessary documentation on time risk automatically losing their right of residence and therefore also their right to work and health care, becoming an immigrant illegal at risk of deportation without appeal. The system does not grant the right to apply late.

For this reason the Independent Monitoring Authority (IMA), a body created after Brexit to defend the rights of EU citizens, has filed a lawsuit. Today the verdict of the High Court was very clear: the system “is wrong from a legal point of view and therefore it is illegal, because it aims to abrogate the right of permanent residence”.