United Kingdom, the largest telephone scam: 70,000 victims, 60 million euros stolen

United Kingdom, the largest telephone scam: 70,000 victims, 60 million euros stolen

LONDON. It’s the biggest phone scam in the world United Kingdom. About 70 thousand victims, for a fraud of at least 60 million euros. Scotland Yard has arrested an East London man, Teejai Fletcher aged 34, who will appear before the Southwark court in the capital on December 6th. But a similar operation had never been seen against a criminal gang that operated for about twenty months, mainly defrauding the elderly or people with little knowledge of technological means.

