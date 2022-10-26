LONDON – With his double-breasted suits, his posh accent and his provocatively haughty manner, like that time he lay down on the benches of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg it looks like the speck of a nineteenth-century fop. An image that the ultra-conservative British MP wanted to confirm with the letter of resignation as Minister of Business presented on Tuesday to the new premier Rishi
See also The development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: the defense ministers of Russia and the United States discussed the situation in Ukraine, and the Ukrainian president presided over a meeting of the Supreme Command – yqqlm