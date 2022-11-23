LONDON – Another defeat for Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish independence activists. The British Supreme Court in fact reiterated this morning that the local government of Edinburgh it cannot autonomously decide to hold another legal referendum on independence, after the one lost in 2014, because “the last word always belongs to the Westminster Parliament” as well as to the British government, as required by law. Instead, the Scottish first minister and her government wanted the local Scottish Parliament to have the authority to hold a new consultation.