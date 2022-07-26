LONDON – Last night in Stoke-on-Trent, one of the cities that in 2019 passed to the Conservatives for Boris Johnson’s triumph, the first face to face on TV between the two contenders to become the new British Prime Minister was held: Liz Truss e Rishi Sunak. A clash that said a lot of what awaits us in the coming weeks that will decide the new tenant of Downing Street, on 5 September.