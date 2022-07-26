Home World United Kingdom, Truss against Sunak: why the foreign minister is the favorite to become Johnson’s heir
World

United Kingdom, Truss against Sunak: why the foreign minister is the favorite to become Johnson’s heir

by admin
United Kingdom, Truss against Sunak: why the foreign minister is the favorite to become Johnson’s heir

LONDON – Last night in Stoke-on-Trent, one of the cities that in 2019 passed to the Conservatives for Boris Johnson’s triumph, the first face to face on TV between the two contenders to become the new British Prime Minister was held: Liz Truss e Rishi Sunak. A clash that said a lot of what awaits us in the coming weeks that will decide the new tenant of Downing Street, on 5 September.

See also  Great Britain, for Victoria Starmer technical tests as first lady? The shy wife of the Labor leader takes the stage

You may also like

United Kingdom, fear of the TV debate between...

Gas at 214 euros (+ 21%), electricity still...

Jiang Feng: See how Wu Ahping’s confession on...

Are the Europeans who are accustomed to installing...

Athens tries to take a selfie as soon...

China vs USA: military threat grows in Taiwan

Almost all of France sounded drought alarm, 90...

The Taiwan military exercise imitated Ukraine to dig...

After 20 years, Khalid Ahmed Qasim, “the artist”...

Hong Kong exports unexpectedly shrank 6.4% in June,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy