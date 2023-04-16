United Kingdom, with assets of 700 million euros, King Charles is richer than Queen Elizabeth

14
LONDON – It will be for his cult of thrift and thrift, given that he sometimes wears shoes bought decades ago. Yet despite his proverbial frugality, re Carlo III he also seems to have a great entrepreneurial spirit. In fact, according to the Scrooge ranking drawn up by Sunday Timestoday is richer than the legendary mother, the Queen Elizabeth IIbut also gods Beckham oh you Elton John.
