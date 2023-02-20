LONDON – It’s almost April, when re Carlo III it will definitively cut the “real salary” by about 280 thousand euros a year to his brother Prince Andrew. The Duke of York would be furious with the monarch after he was also evicted from his apartment at Buckingham Palace, officially for renovations. Because now, in fact, Andrea also risks losing his property of the Royal Lodge, where he has lived for over two decades, on the estate of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip rest.