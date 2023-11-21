United Nations Environment Program: Low-Carbon Transition Opportunities for Low- and Middle-Income Countries

The United Nations Environment Program released the “2023 Emissions Gap Report” in Nairobi, calling on all countries to promote low-carbon development and energy transformation. The report emphasizes that low- and middle-income countries face economic and institutional challenges, but also significant opportunities in the transition to low-carbon development. It states that this transition can bring access to energy, lift millions out of poverty, and expand strategic industries in these countries.

According to the report, the cumulative emissions of coal, oil, and natural gas currently mined, as well as planned coal mines and oil fields, will exceed the carbon budget required to control temperature rise. It emphasizes that high-income, high-emitting countries in the G20 need to take ambitious and faster action and provide financial and technical support to developing countries.

The report also calls for adjusting energy demand patterns and prioritizing the development of clean energy supply chains in low- and middle-income countries. It highlights the need for increased international financial assistance and restructuring of public and private sources of capital through financing mechanisms to achieve the goal of low-carbon transition.

The report concludes that as renewable energy prices fall, low-carbon energy can efficiently underpin energy growth, ensuring green jobs and cleaner air.

