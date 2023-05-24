Home » United Nations: Negotiations on the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports are still ongoing and there are still unresolved issues – yqqlm
World

United Nations: Negotiations on the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports are still ongoing and there are still unresolved issues – yqqlm

by admin

Summary

[United Nations: Negotiations on the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports are still ongoing and there are still unresolved issues]According to Russian media reports on the 24th local time, UN Secretary-General Guterres stated at the UN Security Council meeting that the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports Negotiations are still ongoing and there are still unresolved issues. Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are still discussing these issues.

According to Russian media reports on the 24th local time, UN Secretary-General Guterres stated at the UN Security Council meeting that the Black Sea portagricultural productsNegotiations on the Sinotrans agreement are still ongoing, and there are still unresolved issues. Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are still discussing these issues.

Guterres on Russia’s agreement to extend Black Sea portsagricultural productsThe Sinotrans agreement is welcomed, saying that it is hoped that the grain and chemical fertilizers of Russia and Ukraine can be stably supplied to the international market.

Both Russia and Ukraine confirm Black Sea ports on May 17agricultural productsThe Sinotrans agreement will be extended for another two months until July 18. The Russian side previously stated that if other issues involving Russia in the agreement cannot be resolved within the next two months, the agreement will be terminated after expiration.

(Article source: CCTV news client)

Article source: CCTV news client
Responsible editor: 98

Original title: United Nations: Negotiations on the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports are still in progress and there are still unresolved issues

See also  Jakov Milatović's first address after winning the elections | Info

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

report

Share to WeChat circle of friends

open wechat,

Click “Discover” at the bottom

Use “Scan”

You can share the webpage to Moments

Scan the QR code to follow

Oriental Fortune official website WeChat

You may also like

VOLVO TRUCKS The Italian tour of FH Electric...

Pope Francis: “May the Gospel be proclaimed in...

Criminal trial in Trump hush money case set...

In France, the law has entered into force...

Udinese market – The waltz of the tips...

‘There is the threat of another virus with...

The Sixers, the Spurs of Tottenham – Fofoot

China and Russia, what is the “new level”...

Payment of pensions for May 2023 | Info

Covid, EU Court rejects Italy’s aid to airlines

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy