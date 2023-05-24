United Nations: Negotiations on the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports are still ongoing and there are still unresolved issues – yqqlm

[United Nations: Negotiations on the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports are still ongoing and there are still unresolved issues]According to Russian media reports on the 24th local time, UN Secretary-General Guterres stated at the UN Security Council meeting that the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports Negotiations are still ongoing and there are still unresolved issues. Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are still discussing these issues.

Guterres on Russia’s agreement to extend Black Sea portsagricultural productsThe Sinotrans agreement is welcomed, saying that it is hoped that the grain and chemical fertilizers of Russia and Ukraine can be stably supplied to the international market.

Both Russia and Ukraine confirm Black Sea ports on May 17agricultural productsThe Sinotrans agreement will be extended for another two months until July 18. The Russian side previously stated that if other issues involving Russia in the agreement cannot be resolved within the next two months, the agreement will be terminated after expiration.

