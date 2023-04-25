United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: At least 427 dead!Sudan Rapid Support Forces declares 72-hour ceasefire-Daily Economic News

13
- United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: At least 427 dead!Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces announce 72-hour ceasefire daily economic news
- Sudan conflict enters second week: Gunfire resumes after gunfire subsides RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Top U.S., Sudanese generals hold phone conversation, U.S. considers embassy withdrawal Al Jazeera
- Sudan conflict death toll rises, UN coordinator calls for urgent ‘humanitarian pause’ united nations news
- At least 400 dead in civil strife in Sudan, U.S., British, French and Chinese embassies prepare to evacuate- International- Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also News: Several employees of the US State Department’s mobile phones were hacked | Israel NSO | US State Department | Spyware