United Nations Security Council Renews Sanctions on Haiti Amidst Crisis and Insecurity

In an unanimous decision, the United Nations Security Council has renewed sanctions against Haiti and individuals and organizations implicated in perpetuating the ongoing crisis and insecurity in the country. The resolution, numbered 2700, also extends the mandate of the “Panel of Experts” until October 2024.

The renewed sanctions primarily target gang violence, the illegal trafficking of weapons, as well as the freezing of accounts and imposition of travel bans on individuals and criminal organizations involved in destabilizing Haiti.

Representatives from Haiti, who were invited by the Security Council to attend the session, expressed their gratitude for the measures taken. They also acknowledged the impact of the two recent resolutions passed by the Council, which directly affect their country.

“We are pleased that the Security Council has taken an interest in combating the illicit arms trade and maintaining sanctions against those individuals who pose a threat to peace in our nation,” stated the Haitian representative.

However, the representative also urged the Council to “move to the active phase” in implementing the two recently approved resolutions. One of these resolutions authorizes the deployment of a multinational support and security force to collaborate on maintaining security in Haiti.

As the nation continues to grapple with political unrest, economic challenges, and a surge in criminal activities, the renewal of sanctions provides a glimmer of hope for the Haitian people. It is believed that these measures will contribute to the restoration of stability and peace in the country.

