United Nations Urges Sudan Conflicting Parties to Cease Military Operations and Resume Negotiations

Title: United Nations Urges Sudan Conflicting Parties to Halt Military Operations and Resume Negotiations

This article discusses the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan and the efforts made by the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan to resolve the crisis.

The conflict in Sudan, which started in April this year, has resulted in the displacement of numerous Sudanese people and a loss of basic living security. In response to this situation, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan issued a statement on August 3, appealing to both conflicting parties in Sudan to immediately cease all military operations.

The statement further called for the resumption of ceasefire negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of peacefully resolving the current crisis faced by Sudan. The United Nations Mission expressed serious concern about the impact of the armed conflict on the Darfur region in western Sudan. It condemned the exchange of fire, which has caused extensive damage to public facilities and resulted in civilian casualties. The Mission also called on both parties to ensure the safety of civilians.

In addition to the consequences of the armed conflict, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations highlighted the exacerbation of the food security crisis in Sudan. The FAO warned that as the conflict continues to spread and trigger an economic recession, emergency relief must be provided to rural communities in Sudan. Humanitarian assistance should also be strengthened to address the growing crisis.

The latest forecast indicates that between July and September this year, approximately 20.3 million people in Sudan will face severe food insecurity, which accounts for about 42% of the country’s total population. This number is nearly double compared to last May. The FAO estimates that approximately 15 million people in Sudan might still face severe food insecurity from October this year to February next year. This situation marks the worst food insecurity crisis during the harvest season in the country.

In response to this crisis, the FAO initiated an emergency seed distribution campaign to provide seeds to over 500,000 Sudanese farmers during the planting season. The aim is to alleviate the food security problems faced by the Sudanese population.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, the United Nations and organizations like the FAO are working tirelessly to address the conflict and its devastating consequences. Their efforts seek to bring stability to Sudan and ensure the fundamental needs of its people are met.

