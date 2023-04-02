The death toll from tornadoes and storms that hit several US states between Friday and yesterday has risen to 26. At least 50 tornadoes have hit eight states in the country.

Usa, tornadoes hit Arkansas and Illinois: the hurricane approaches the buildings news/america_50_tornado_in_due_giorni-12733312/&el=player_ex_12731782″>

Lastly, other victims were recorded in Tennessee – where in McNairy County the toll rose to nine deaths – and Delaware, where a person died in a house unroofed by bad weather. A residential building collapse killed three people in Crawford County, Illinois, and a 90-year-old woman died in Huntsville, Alabama, in her apartment destroyed by a tornado.

United States: a tornado mows down Arkansas, the number of victims rises to 21. Alert for 28 million people 01 April 2023



Dozens were injured, while hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity.