Home World United States: 50 tornadoes in two days hit 8 states, the victims rise to 26
World

United States: 50 tornadoes in two days hit 8 states, the victims rise to 26

by admin
United States: 50 tornadoes in two days hit 8 states, the victims rise to 26

The death toll from tornadoes and storms that hit several US states between Friday and yesterday has risen to 26. At least 50 tornadoes have hit eight states in the country.

Usa, tornadoes hit Arkansas and Illinois: the hurricane approaches the buildings

news/america_50_tornado_in_due_giorni-12733312/&el=player_ex_12731782″>

Lastly, other victims were recorded in Tennessee – where in McNairy County the toll rose to nine deaths – and Delaware, where a person died in a house unroofed by bad weather. A residential building collapse killed three people in Crawford County, Illinois, and a 90-year-old woman died in Huntsville, Alabama, in her apartment destroyed by a tornado.

United States: a tornado mows down Arkansas, the number of victims rises to 21. Alert for 28 million people

Dozens were injured, while hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity.

See also  Russia-Ukraine: news on the war on Sunday 19 June. Stoltenberg: "The war could last years years"

You may also like

car crashes from Indian viaduct

The house arrest of the promoter of the...

“Flors i Finals”, Smoking Souls’ last single in...

Bologna-Udinese / Lovric speaks: “I feel good in...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: plan to free Crimea,...

Parisan written off in the top 8 of...

Who will win the elections in Finland?

Tunisia, President Saied’s punch also on journalists. Radio...

Agreement between Brazil and China to manage trade...

how Gatuso went to Glasgow | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy