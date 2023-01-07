A six-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Virginia. This was announced by the city’s police chief, Steve Drew, during a press conference, explaining that the teacher, a woman in her thirties, was injured while in class and it was not “an accidental blow”. Before the boy shot, Drew said, there had been an argument between the student and the teacher.

Police said no pupils were injured in the shooting, while the teacher sustained life-threatening injuries. Although her condition has improved in her last few hours, the Newport News police chief said.

“There wasn’t a situation where someone was walking around the school shooting,” Drew told reporters, adding that the shooting was not an accident. Investigators are trying to figure out where the boy got the gun. The police chief did not provide further details about the shooting, the altercation or what happened inside the school.

Usa, McCarthy elected speaker in the House in the 15th vote. “We will win the challenge with the Communist Party of China” by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

07 January 2023



Under Virginia law, a 6-year-old child cannot be tried as an adult and is too young to be placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. However, a juvenile judge would have the authority to revoke a parent’s custody and turn the child over to the Department of Human Services.

A school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, he said James Alan Foxcriminologist at Northeastern University in Boston, to the news agency Associated Press. Fox explained that he is aware of only one previous incident involving a child that age. In 2000, at Buell Elementary, Michigan, a 6-year-old boy shot and killed his classmate. Another factor that stands out in the Virginia shooting, according to the criminologist, is that it took place in a classroom. Many occur outside a school building where students are not supervised.