Home World United States, a man crashed his car on fire into the Capitol Hill gate
World

United States, a man crashed his car on fire into the Capitol Hill gate

by admin
United States, a man crashed his car on fire into the Capitol Hill gate

A man crashed his burning car into a Capitol Hill gate, started shooting, and then committed suicide. He brings it back Fox news.

No one would be injured in the crash of a burning car into the Capitol Hill gate. Pbs news reports it underlining that the accident occurred during the night.

“The car caught fire after the crash, while the man was getting out,” police explained, stating that the man fired several shots in the air and then committed suicide. At the moment, it does not seem that there has been a fire exchange with the agents who intervened on the spot after hearing the sound of the shots. No one else was injured. At the moment it does not appear that the man intended to specifically attack a member of Congress, closed for the summer break.

See also  Techno and Kalashnikov, among the young people of Kiev who are waiting for war

You may also like

Fire in a church in Egypt: 41 victims....

Fire in a Coptic church in Cairo: at...

Foreign media: US military stole Syrian oil illegally...

Usa, hits the crowd and attacks a woman...

The search of former US President Trump’s residence...

Rushdie case, death threats also to JK Rowling:...

Rushdie New York assassination: Author of ‘Satanic Verses’...

Egypt: fire in a church in Giza, more...

The Great Escape from Hong Kong

Covid, peak of infections in China: recorded the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy