A man crashed his burning car into a Capitol Hill gate, started shooting, and then committed suicide. He brings it back Fox news.

No one would be injured in the crash of a burning car into the Capitol Hill gate. Pbs news reports it underlining that the accident occurred during the night.

“The car caught fire after the crash, while the man was getting out,” police explained, stating that the man fired several shots in the air and then committed suicide. At the moment, it does not seem that there has been a fire exchange with the agents who intervened on the spot after hearing the sound of the shots. No one else was injured. At the moment it does not appear that the man intended to specifically attack a member of Congress, closed for the summer break.