There are 28 million people threatened by the tornado warning in the United States, according to reports from the National Weather Service which defined the situation as “very serious”. According to US media, gusts of wind up to 112 kilometers per hour and powerful hailstorms with grains of 3.8 cm in diameter are expected. The threat affects areas of northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana, southern Wisconsin and Lake Michigan, while the tornado that struck Little Rock, Arkansas this afternoon, injured more than 20 people, knocked down houses and uprooted trees. There was also one death and right now the whole state is in the dark.