US special forces killed a senior Islamic State leader in a raid in a remote area of ​​Somalia on Thursday. The brings it back New York Times citing a US official who identified the man in Bilal al-Sudanese, an Islamic State leader operating in Somalia. The confirmation comes from the Minister of Defence Lloyd Austinspecifying that the operation had been decided by the US president Joe Biden for some months now and it has not caused civilian or American military casualties.

“He and 10 other ISIS fighters were killed in a firefight after US troops in northern Somalia during a blitz by US forces to capture him,” the official added.

The United States Africa Command explained in a press release that the US military has “conducted a successful counter-terrorism operation in Somalia”. The White House is expected to make an announcement in the next few hours.