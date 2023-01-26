Home World United States, an ISIS leader killed in a raid in Somalia
World

United States, an ISIS leader killed in a raid in Somalia

by admin
United States, an ISIS leader killed in a raid in Somalia

US special forces killed a senior Islamic State leader in a raid in a remote area of ​​Somalia on Thursday. The brings it back New York Times citing a US official who identified the man in Bilal al-Sudanese, an Islamic State leader operating in Somalia. The confirmation comes from the Minister of Defence Lloyd Austinspecifying that the operation had been decided by the US president Joe Biden for some months now and it has not caused civilian or American military casualties.

Isis announces the death of its leader

“He and 10 other ISIS fighters were killed in a firefight after US troops in northern Somalia during a blitz by US forces to capture him,” the official added.

The United States Africa Command explained in a press release that the US military has “conducted a successful counter-terrorism operation in Somalia”. The White House is expected to make an announcement in the next few hours.

See also  The spiritual testament of Benedict XVI - Vatican News Vatican

You may also like

Israel, intercepted and shot down 2 rockets fired...

Blitz in Somalia: one of the Isis leaders...

What is Samp-T, the anti-missile system that Italy...

Lebanon is collapsing. Clashes to stop the investigation...

Europe will always be on the side of...

United States, Hive dismantled: among the main international...

Pope appoints Archbishop Penacchio as new director of...

Hotspots in the Balkans, repatriations and patrols in...

Free movement of workers, infringement proceedings remain open...

Air defense sirens sounded throughout Ukraine and encountered...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy