US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that the two countries had reached a agreement to be able to push back migrants anywhere on the border between the two countries. The announcement was made during Biden’s visit to Ottawa, the Canadian capital, where he then discussed various issues with Trudeau: it allows closing a loophole that had so far allowed migrants trying to enter Canada illegally to request asylum in certain points of the border, which is over 5,000 kilometers long.

A large number of migrant people trying to enter Canada illegally do so via Roxham Road, a rural road that connects New York state to southern Montréal, Québec, in eastern Canada. The previous agreement between the two countries, the Safe Third Country Act (STCA), had been signed in 2004 and provided that migrants had to request asylum in the first “safe” country they reached: in particular, it allowed both Canada and the United States could push back migrants at official border entry points, but not at unofficial entry points, such as Roxham Road, where it was possible to claim asylum.

The new agreement modifies the previous one and provides the right to turn away anyone who is discovered trying to enter Canada illegally anywhere on the border. A communicated of Trudeau’s office clarifies that the right extends to any portion of the border, including rivers and lakes. Under the agreement, which went into effect at 12:10 between Friday and Saturday, Canada will set up a new program for some 15,000 asylum seekers from Central and South American countries fleeing violence and persecutions.

In recent times, the issue of immigration has once again become a topical and highly controversial issue for the United States and Canada. In 2022, around 40,000 migrants entered Canada illegally from the United States, most of them through Roxham Road. In February alone, US Border Patrol turned away people trying to enter Canada illegally on 628 occasions, five times more than in the same period last year.

The new agreement has been criticized by various civil rights organizations, saying it could prevent migrants from receiving assistance from both countries and generally will not help limit irregular immigration to Canada. Last month, the new immigration law proposal presented by the Biden administration also received various criticisms, considered by various observers to be very similar to the measures adopted at the time by Donald Trump, widely contested because they are considered repressive and disrespectful of human rights.

In particular, the Biden administration’s proposal provides that asylum seekers who have not first sought reception in at least one of the countries crossed will be prohibited from entering the United States. In short, for anyone who is not Mexican (Mexico borders directly on the United States), legal access by land to the country would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.