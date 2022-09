NEW YORK – Unanimous condemnation of annexations, new sanctions against Russia, and other military supplies to Ukraine. The gamble of the head of the Kremlin, albeit to different degrees, has been rejected by the whole world, which reads us the risk of triggering a global conflict, without even excluding the use of atomic weapons. “The United States – warned the president Biden – they won’t be intimidated by Putinfrom his threats, or from the farce he organized.