United States and Mexico have made an agreement to manage the flows of migrants from May 11, when the disputed rules introduced by Trump will expire

United States and Mexico have made an agreement to manage the flows of migrants from May 11, when the disputed rules introduced by Trump will expire

On Tuesday, the governments of Mexico and the United States presented an agreement to manage and contain migratory flows between some Latin American countries and the United States: in fact, it is expected that they will increase significantly after next May 11, when the so-called ” Title 42”, the disputed measure with which former President Donald Trump had encouraged the refusal of tens of thousands of migrants to enter the border with the United States. With Title 42, Trump had taken advantage of the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic to ban all “non-essential” travel, essentially giving the border police the legal cover necessary to implement summary expulsions: the measure was then extended by the administration of the current president, Joe Biden, amid much criticism.

Some of the contents of the new agreement had already been discussed by the two parties last January. In essence, the United States is expected to continue to expel tens of thousands of irregular migrants from Latin American countries other than Mexico, such as Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, and these migrants will instead be taken in by Mexico, which is committed to receiving approx 30 miles per month. To facilitate operations, the United States has announced the deployment, starting next May 10 and for 90 days, of other 1.500 border police officers, who will join the approximately 2,500 already present on site.

The United States has also pledged to welcome about 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, but only if they enter on a regular basis and have sponsors in the area. The United States has also pledged to welcome up to 100,000 people (it is unclear over what time frame) from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, giving them permission to live and work in the United States in case they already have someone who hires them or keeps them in the area. L’agreement it was presented at the end of a meeting between US Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

– Read also: The US government has proposed a highly controversial immigration law

