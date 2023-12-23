Home » United States and Mexico Reopen Railway Bridges and Plan to Discuss Illegal Immigration Issue
United States and Mexico Reopen Railway Bridges and Plan to Discuss Illegal Immigration Issue

The United States and Mexico Reopen Two Railway Bridges and Discuss Illegal Immigration

After temporarily closing two railway bridges connecting Texas and Mexico due to a large number of illegal immigrants attempting to cross into the United States, the U.S. government announced on the 22nd that it has reopened the bridges. The decision comes as officials from both countries plan to meet in the near future to discuss illegal immigration.

The railroad bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas, resumed operations on the afternoon of the 22nd, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The White House has also stated that the United States will operate the two rail bridges around the clock in the coming days.

The temporary closure of the railway bridges, announced on the 17th, was to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in detaining illegal immigrants. The United States has recently noticed criminal gangs using freight trains to organize illegal immigrant smuggling, leading to increased cooperation with Mexico and additional measures to respond to the issue.

The closure of the railway bridge has faced opposition from businesses in both the United States and Mexico. Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador expressed willingness to help deal with the flow of migrants that led to the closure of U.S.-Mexico border crossings.

In November, the U.S. Border Patrol arrested 191,113 people who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the United States, with an average of 6,370 arrests per day. This marked the fourth consecutive month of growth in the number of arrests. As a response, Customs and Border Protection has implemented several measures, including the closure of certain U.S.-Mexico border crossings to redirect personnel to deal with illegal immigration.

The United States announced on the 21st that a delegation composed of high-level U.S. officials will visit Mexico to negotiate how to implement immigration policies at the border between the two countries. This comes as the issue of illegal immigration continues to be a significant point of concern for both the United States and Mexico.

