The Attorney General of the United States Merrick Garland he nominated Robert How special prosecutor to investigate classified documents found in the former private office and home of Joe Biden. The appointment came hours after the White House said Biden’s aides found documents marked confidential in two locations inside his home in Wilmington, Delaware. The documents were in storage in Biden’s garage and in an adjacent room, according to reports from the US presidency. The papers “were moved by mistake,” one of the president’s lawyers said in a statement.

Attorney General Garland today signed an order authorizing the special counsel to investigate the “possible unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents and other uncovered papers at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and at the President’s private residence.” Hur, was nominated by the then president Donald Trumpand served as an assistant to the deputy attorney general from 2017 to 1918 Rod Rosenstein. He then took on the position of attorney general of Maryland and to date was a partner in the law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, in Washington.

“I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial and dispassionate judgment. I intend to investigate the facts quickly and thoroughly, without fear or favoritism, and I will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service.” These are the first words spoken by Hur after his appointment was made official.

January 11, 2023



“Congress must investigate” the affair of the top secret documents, dating back to the Obama-Biden administration era”. This is what the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, is asking, accusing the Biden administration of having used the reads “differently” based on the political positions of the people involved. The reference is to the story of the classified documents found in the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence Donald Trump. “They treated Biden one way and Trump another,” McCarthy said, noting that the first discovery of the classified documents in Biden’s possession was before the midterm elections, but has only been disclosed in recent days.

“As I said earlier this week, people know that I take classified documents seriously. I also said that we are fully and completely cooperating with the Justice Department in its investigation,” Biden assured. “As part of this process – added the president of the United States according to reports from the American press – my lawyers checked other places where documents relating to the period in which I was vice president were archived and finished the review last night “. “They discovered a small number of classified tagged documents in filing areas and filing cabinets in my home and in my personal library,” Biden said.