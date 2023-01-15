NEW YORK – African Americans are restricted from voting in many conservative states and large American universities could remove the ‘black’ quota for deserving students. So on the day we celebrate 94 years since the birth of Martin Luther King, the “I have a dream”, the dream of equality, is under attack. But it’s also the day when Joe Biden he made history: first sitting US president to attend a Sunday Mass in the church where King, as a Baptist pastor, spoke to the faithful for eight years, from ’60 to ’68, the year he was assassinated. He is the first president to give a ‘sermon’ in honor of the African American leader, and in defense of democracy.

“The soul of America – he said – is embodied in the sacred affirmation that we are all created equal in the image of God. That was the sacred purpose for which King gave his life, the one he invoked on that day of the ’63 when he told my generation about his dream.” Biden had been invited to Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia by the Democratic senator Raphael Warnockthe same one who in the last electoral campaign for re-election, fearing that inflation and the energy crisis would weigh on voters, had kept the president in the shadows.

After the victory in the ballot and the probable re-nomination for the White House of Biden, the message sent to Georgia is that the battle of the Democrats will go on together in a state that was decisive for the victory in the 2020 presidential elections. But the historic speech that the president made done in front of a packed church, and on live TV, it was aimed at all of America, an increasingly divided country. “My message to the nation – said the president – is that we move forward. And we move forward together. When we chose democracy over autocracy. Now we must choose community over chaos, and those who believe in dreams. How says the bible, we have to get busy and carry the ‘word’ around. That was Dr. King’s path, and it must be ours.” The call to democracy in danger was the strongest passage of a speech that lasted about twenty-five minutes.



(reuters)

Shortly before taking the podium for the speech, Biden had seemed excited, and had not hidden it. He had looked over the papers he was holding in his hands several times. “I have spoken – he confessed at the beginning of the ‘sermon’ – in front of parliaments, kings and queens, leaders from all over the world, I have been doing it for a long time, but being here intimidates me”. “You – he added, making the audience laugh – have been here for 136 years, but I haven’t. And I’m not a preacher”. Biden recalled the figure of King, “a warrior in the name of justice”, and not casually re-launched the message that opened his campaign in the presidential primaries, that mission to “redeem the soul of America”.

2020 brought him luck, now, in view of the imminent announcement of his re-nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, Biden aims to once again motivate the decisive African American vote, which is under attack in many Republican-led states, including Georgia, which have set restrictions on sending the ballot by mail, the system most used by the black and Hispanic communities.

It is America born of racial segregation but also, Biden recalled, the one that saw the first African-American female judge in the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Much, if not everything, such as “the right to vote and the protection of our democracy” still remains at stake. And without considering it a foregone conclusion. “Look – he recalled – what happened in Brazil”, a reference to the assault on government buildings a week ago by supporters of the defeated president, Jair Bolsonaro. The mission, he added, is to avoid the “collapse of democracy”. In saying it, he did not quote Donald Trump or the Republicans, but it wasn’t necessary.